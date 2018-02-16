PHL eco prospects under PRRD

PHILIPPINES – Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III said there is “unprecedented optimism” over the country’s economic prospects on the Duterte watch, partly because the business community and even ordinary citizens see the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program (CTRP) as the “gamechanger” that will allow the government to effectively pursue its socio-economic agenda for high and inclusive growth.

Dominguez acknowledged that the victory of the Duterte administration on the first package of the CTRP— the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Act (TRAIN)—could not have been possible without the support of civil society organizations and advocacy groups that have, along with the Department of Finance (DOF) and other government agencies, become “a tireless army for reform.”