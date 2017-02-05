Pia makes surprise visit to Bohol

TAGBILIRAN CITY, BOHOL — Beauty pageant enthusiasts were surprised that reigning Miss Universe Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach was in Bohol province on Monday. Wurtzbach arrived at the Tagbilaran Airport around 10 a.m. along with Miss Universe organizers and plus-size model Ashley Graham, backstage host of the pageant. They were met by provincial officials led by Gov. Edgar Chatto and Vice Gov. Dionisio Balite. At the airport, Wurtzbach was given a symbolic key to Bohol.

