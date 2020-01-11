PIA’s Pinay Football here

The stage is set for the showdown of 16 women’s football teams from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao vying for the 5th Pinay In Action (PIA) Cup.

Women’s football action kicks off at 8:00 am on Friday, January 10, at the Gov. Mariano Perdices Memorial Coliseum. Admission to the games is free.

Defending champion University of the Philippines and last year’s runner-up University Sto. Tomas remain the heavy favorites. But homegrown teams led by Silliman University could be counted on to pull off a surprise.

“Definitely, the teams from Manila will be tough to beat. But our team has been preparing hard as well and we will give it our best,” said Silliman University Women’s Football Team coach Andro Cedrome, whose wards managed a runner-up finish in the 3rd edition of the PIA Cup in 2018, which was also held in Dumaguete.

“It always feels special playing here because Dumaguete is such a football-loving city. It is encouraging to see this growing community supporting the beautiful game,” said UP Coach Anto Gonzales.

Meanwhile, James dela Vega Jr., coach of the Stonefield Football Club Damas, related that his team traveled 7 hours all the way from Ozamiz City. “By joining tournaments, we want to show that we have many young talents from Ozamiz who can excel in football.”

Coaches, team captains, and players representing different teams came together on Thursday for the press launch of the 2020 edition of the football tournament organized by PIA, the advocacy arm of Senator Pia S. Cayetano.

Assistant city administrator Dr. Dinno Depositario welcomed the participants and relayed the city’s message of support on behalf of Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo. Depositario also shared the city’s plans to develop grassroots sports and sports tourism in the city.

The 5th PIA Cup is organized by PIA in partnership with the Negros Oriental-Siquijor Regional Football Association (NOSIRFA). The event is also being supported by the provincial government of Negros Oriental led by Governor Roel Ragay Degamo; the city government of Dumaguete led by Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo; and Negros Oriental 2nd District Representative Manuel ‘Chiquiting’ Sagarbarria. Other sponsors include Bethel Guesthouse, Gabby’s Bistro, Ziplink Graphix, and

Negros Oriental State University.

The annual sporting event will be covered by the organizers’official media partners, the Negros Chronicle and 96.7 Bai Radio.