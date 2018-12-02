PLDT offers modern traffic light system for Dumaguete

Farmin Zeng of Hikvision Digital Technology Philippines (right ) offers the proposal to the City Mayor to install a modern traffic light system for the city that should follow after the CCTV project expected to be completed by June 2019. The traffic lights system would be state-of-the-art and shall also function as part of the crime prevention strategy of the city government. Accompanying the proponent are PLDT officers Sarah Jane Martin and Grace Brignas. Also in attendance during the presentation are members of the City Bids and Awards Committee and the Technical Working Group.