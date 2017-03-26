Plotting, preempting disaster response

Strategies and protocols on how to promptly and adequately respond to disasters and calamities are deliberated prior to implementation with Mayor Felipe Antonio “Ipe” Remollo presiding the periodic meeting of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council composed of key personnel such as (foreground) Councilor Alan Cordova, General Services Officer Azucena Gonzales, (left to right 1st row) Lu Maxino of the Dumaguete City Water District; City Nutrition Officer Lourdes Taburasa; City Fire Marshal Mary Joy Candelario; City Health Officer Maria Sarah Talla; City Planning and Development Officer Leonides Caro, City Veterinarian Lourdes Socorro; (2nd row) City Social Welfare and Development Officer Maria Carola Alquero; City Budget Officer Antonieta D. General and City Treasurer Cristina M. Merced.

