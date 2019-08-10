PNP files 10 raps vs alleged cop killers

Cebu City PNP Region 7 — Charges have been filed against 10 suspects, including those who are suspected members of the New People’s Army, in relation to the spate of killings in Negros Oriental province that happened on July 18, 2019.

This developed as the manhunt continues for the leader of the group whom President Duterte had specific orders to be arrested. A bounty of P5 Million has been raised by the President for the leader’s capture alive or not.

IDENTIFIED

Upon identification and gathering of evidence from July 29 to August 3, 2019, PNP 7 Gen. Debold Sinas said

they immediately prepared the documents and filed the cases at teh Negros Oriental Provincial Prosecutor’s Office.

Oscar Bordago was identified by witnesses as the person behind the killing of Alegre and Janayan in Zamboanguita.

Jilman dela Curz was pointed as the prime suspect for the deaths of Marlon and Marjun Ocampo of Santa Catalina.

The family of Sabejon in Siaton requested to not disclose the name of the suspect to the public.

Gen. Sinas, regional PNP 7 commander, added that two other “John Does” are suspects who are involved in Ocampo’s case, and three more individuals in Alegre and Janayan’s case.

Sinas said the three armed men were arrested on July 31, 2019, in Badian, a southern Cebu town located 103 kilometers from Cebu City.

The PRO-7 chief said the three men admitted being involved in the killings of the four policemen in Ayungon town last July 19, 2019.

“They were in the are. They were in charge to secure the area,” said Sinas.

At present, the three men were filed with charges for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

THOSE KILLED:

Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), told reporters that they have identified and filed cases against the suspects involved in the killings of Policemen: Weny Alegre and Felomino Janayan of Zamboanguita; Marlon and Marjun Ocampo of Santa Catalina; and Frederico Sabejon of Siaton. They wree killed one day after another, execution style, according to President Duterte who visited their wake at Camp Fernandez in Agan-an Sibulan.

Alegre and Janayan were killed on July 24, the Ocampos perished on July 25, while Sabejon was killed on July 26.

THE BIG THREE

The big three, President Duterte, together with DILG Sec. Eduardo Año and PNP chief Brig Gen. Oscar Albayalde, personally flew to Dumaguete on separate planes to visit the soldier’s wake, as if to tell the people tha what happened in Negros Oriental is no small matter.

Aside from P250,000 to each family of the slain policeman, Duterte directed Education Sec. Leonor Briones who was also present to make sure that the children of the slain policemen get DepEd assistance until they finish their college education. ///celr

(By Alvin Marie Timtim)