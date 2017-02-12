PNP Highway Patrol scores TMO

The Highway Patrol team of the PNP headed by P/sr Insp Robelito Mariano is close to

being exasperated for the apparent non-cooperation of traffic management office TMO

teams headed by Danny Atillo in pursuing the anti noise motor ordinance.

Mariano said many times , they ended up with themselves alone and without the TMO

in their patrols in the city.

The Provincial Highway Patrol Team, which has been deputized by Mayor Felipe Antonio “Ipe” Remollo to help the city in the crackdown against defective and modified mufflers, deplores reports that even traffic enforcers are also using the prohibited item to the consternation of the public.

A photo is widely circulated in various social media groups showing a TMO personnel, who is supposed to be leading the crackdown against defective mufflers, is himself caught violating the local ordinance.

There are also reports that some TMO enforcers are not seriously implementing the traffic rules at a time when citizens are demanding more and sustained action from authorities. “Being members of the Traffic Management Office, they are held to a higher standard and supposed to lead by example,” laments Sr. Insp. Robelio Mariano, PHPT Team Leader.

The reports have already reached the office of Mayor Remollo, who will be constrained to impose disciplinary remedies to personnel proven negligent or actually committing an offense specified under the ordinance but only upon the conclusion of an investigation.