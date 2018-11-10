PNP hits more buy-busts

Suspect Kevin Rey Caballero of Pulantubig was arrested through a buy-bust operation last November 6. This was a joint operation by RSOG7 and the Dumaguete City Police. Confiscated during the search were one medium heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu with an estimated weight of 5 grams. This translates to a DDB value of Php59,000.00. There were also seven more transparent plastic sachets containing crystalline substance suspected to be shabu with an estimated weight of 35 grams. DDB value for such quantity is pegged at Php413,000. Markings and physical inventory of evidences were done at the place of arrest. This was witnessed by Brgy. Chairman Ricardo Patula, Media representative Choy Gallarde, and DOJ representative Mr. Anthony Chilius Benlot .Suspect was apprised of his constitutional rights and is now placed under temporary custody of Dumaguete City while appropriate charges are still prepared for filing.

Suspect Benjamin Builig Jr of Calindagan and Khristyl Mendez of Sibulan were nabbed through a buy bust operation last November 7. This was a joint operation of the Dumaguete City Police and PDEU. Confiscated during the search were plastic sachets suspected to contain shabu and other drug paraphernalia. Markings and physical inventory of evidence were done at the place of arrest and witnessed by Brgy Kagawad Alma Gatoc; Media representative Mr. Neil Rio, and DOJ representative Mr. Anthony Chilius Benlot. Suspects were apprised of their constitutional rights and are now under temporary custody of the Dumaguete City Police Station pending arraignment.