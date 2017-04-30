PNP-SWAT to secure Dgte

The city government of Dumaguete is mulling the creation of two Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) units to deal with terror threats from Abu Sayaff, robbery and major security concerns endangering the peace of the capital city.

Based on the proposal of the Dumaguete City PNP, the creation of the two units would cost an estimated P2 million pesos to cover the purchase of high powered firearms, motor vehicles and other equipment.

Insp. Nelson Y. Dales, Deputy Chief of Police and operations officer, said that the personnel for the SWAT teams can be taken from the newly hired policemen in the city or Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office who can be trained to serve as fast reaction units in serious security crisis.

NOPPO already has an existing unit but it is prudent for Dumaguete as a growing capital city to train and deploy its own SWAT units to boost security particularly along the coastal areas, resorts, the Rizal Boulevard and major facilities.

But Dales quickly clarifies that there is no existing threat of terrorism against the city but the authorities are not letting their guard down.

Councilor Alan Cordova, Chairman of the Committee on Peace and Order, convened a special conference with the captains of coastal barangays, the Philippine Coast Guard, PNP and other stakeholders to assess the security situation and to intensify intelligence operations to prevent possible entry of bandits.

Cordova, who was joined by committee members Councilors Lilani Ramon, Michael Bandal and Joe Kenneth Arbas, exhorted the local and security officials to immediately report presence of suspicious persons in their communities to the authorities.

The local Muslim community has repeatedly assured the police and local officials of their full cooperation to ensure the safety of the city against any attempt to sow terror in the capital city.