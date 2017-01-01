Points to ponder

How we miss the good old times …*We, the people born in the 40’s, 50’s n 60’s are the blessed ones. Our life is a living proof.*

*We were never treated like a pack of animals to carry our books to school.*

*While playing and riding bicycle, we never bothered to wear helmets or lock them.*

*After school time we played until its dusk and rarely watched TV.*

*We played only with our real friends, not with Internet friends.*

* If we ever felt thirsty, we drank tap water but never have to buy bottled water.*

*We never got ill even after sharing the same juice with our friends.*

*We never put on weight even after eating plate full of sweets and rice everyday.*

*Nothing happened to our feet even after roaming around and playing bare-footed.*

*We never took any health supplements to keep ourselves healthy.*

*We created our own toys and played with them.*

*Our parents were not rich. They never ran after money and wealth. They just searched for and gave only love, not any worldly materials.*

*We never shared our emotions by emoticons in mobile phones.*

*We listened to the truth and voice of our conscience. We wrote those things only in letters, hence words were never corrected or deleted.*

*We never had cell-phones, DVDs, Play stations, Xboxes, video games, personal computers, internet, chat but we had many real friends.*

*We visited our friend’s home uncalled and enjoyed food with them. We never had to call them and ask their permission to visit their homes.*

*Our photos were in Black and White but we found good colorful memories in those photos.**Last, but not least….*

*We are a unique and the most understanding generation, because we are the last generation who listened to their parents and also the first which have to listen to their children.*

*We are not special, we are the LIMITED EDITION.