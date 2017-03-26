Police dept of Bayawan strengthens BADACs

The Bayawan City Police Office has been continuing the revitalization of Barangay Anti- Drug Council (BADAC) to target or ’clear’ the 28 barangays for illegal drugs in the city.

Upon the assumption of the newly assigned Chief of Police Sr. Inspector Ricky Dacotdacot, the local police office has intensified the BADAC in the barangays.

With this, PO2 Adonis Terania of City Police Strategic Management Unit-Police-Non-Commission Office (CPSMU-PNCO) assured that Bayawan might soon declare some barangays as drug-free.

On Project Tokhang, Bayawan City has recorded 584 self-confessed drug users and peddlers from July 2016 up to present.

Terania said that as Dacotdacot took his seat as the new Chief of Police, the police office has strengthened its anti-drug campaign.

“We encourage people in the city to become the ears and eyes to their barangays and to cooperate and trust us to promote for a drug-free Bayawan,” said Terania.

The police officer also challenged the Bayawanons to do their share as citizens of the city to protect the lives of the people such as reporting crimes through texts, calls, or personal reports.

The local government unit (LGU) and PNP together with the community have been conducting awareness symposia and pulong-pulong in the barangays under the said program. (with reports from Dezairie B. Oriendo & Cindy Mae Botones, NORSU)

