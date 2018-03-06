Police to Go After Scavengers Obstructing Dumpsite Road

DUMAGUETE CITY – The city government is prepared to deploy policemen and barangay tanods to arrest if needed any scavenger who will force garbage trucks of unloading their cargos right in the middle of the road instead at the dumpsite.
Employees of the Environment and Natural Resources Office also feel threatened by some of the scavengers, who reasoned that they needed money to feed their hungry families.
The city administration has already crafted a detailed plan with cost on how to permanently close the dumpsite in Barangay Candau-ay, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources is expected to review and approve the plan prior to its implementation.
At the same time, the city government is also awaiting final results of the study by the concerned offices of DENR to proceed with the establishment of a sanitary