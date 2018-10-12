Political fever rises in Comelec

Majority of the over 700 candidates for the May 13, 2019 elections are expected to flock to the offices of the Commission on Elections for the remaining three days of the filing of Certificates of Candidacy. There are only three days left for candidates to file their COCs on October 15-17.

Among those expected to file are incumbent officials of the cities of Tanjay, Bais, Guihulngan, Canlaon, Bayawan and Dumaguete City.

After the filing of COCs this week, it will be known who among the candidates will be running unopposed or who will be facing multiple rivals.

Among the early filers of COCs are Cong. Arnie Teves of the 3rd District, former Vice-Mayor William Ablong, former City Councilor Peter Catan and media practitioner Choy Gallarde.

Ablong bucked his former party mates led by Cong. Sagarbarria and filed for the mayorship of Dumaguete City despite the earlier assurances by the solon that he will be one of the councilors in the unity slate with incumbent Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo.

Those who filed their certificates of candidacies as of Thursday October 11 were:

Cong Arnulfo Teves Jr. for the third district ; In the City: William Ablong, Quirino Ramirez, both for city mayor and Choy Gallarde and Peter Catan for city councilor.

On the other hand, it would seem that the city’s first Councilor Alan Gel Cordova also refused to join the unity ticket and is decided to run for vice-mayor against incumbent Franklin Esmeòa. Based on the pronouncement of Cong. Sagarbarria, both Mayor Remollo and Esmeòa are supposed to run unopposed under the unity ticket.

For his part, Mayor Remollo welcomes the entry of the longtime City Administrator and Vice-Mayor in the race as part of the democratic process.

But he is optimistic that the people will appreciate his sincere efforts to enhance the delivery of basic services and the improvement of the city infrastructure by building more roads, bridges and other government facilities.

Prior to the filing of their COCs, Mayor Remollo and his allies will hear mass tomorrow at 2:00PM before proceeding to the Commission on Elections in company of their supporters representing the 30 barangays.

The campaign period for senator and party-list groups is from February 12, 2019 to May 11, 2019 while for the members of the House of Representatives and elective Regional, Provincial, City, Municipal Officials will be from March 30, 2019 to May 11, 2019.

Campaigning will be prohibited on March 28 and 29, 2018 in observance of the Holy Thursday and Good Friday.