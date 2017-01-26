Poll win won’t save Negros Oriental gov

DUMAGUETE CITY—Vice Gov. Edward Mark Macias took over as governor of Negros Oriental province on Friday after the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) enforced a dismissal order issued by the Ombudsman against Gov. Roel Degamo.

Degamo, however, refused to vacate his office, saying the dismissal order was illegal since it is not final yet.

Margie Beligan, acting DILG director on Negros Island, carried out the Ombudsman order, issued on May 25, dismissing Degamo and two other provincial officials for grave misconduct.

Degamo and the other officials were also perpetually disqualified from government service and their retirement benefits were forfeited.

Macias took his oath of office before Executive Judge Gerardo Paguio at the Hall of Justice at 5 p.m.

Order from CA

He thanked the people of Negros Oriental for remaining calm and assured them he would be fair in dealing with even those who did not vote for him.

Macias, who was reelected on May 9 like Degamo, said he would assume his post as governor on June 30 after taking his oath of office as the vice governor.

But Degamo said his lawyers were seeking a temporary restraining order from the Court of Appeals, which did not come at the time the DILG enforced the Ombudsman’s dismissal order.

Macias continues to hold office at the legislative building as Degamo and his supporters have holed themselves up in the capitol.

Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales found Degamo, provincial treasurer Danilo Mendez and provincial accountant Teodorico Reyes liable for grave misconduct in connection with the unauthorized release of P480 million in calamity funds in 2012 despite the withdrawal of the special allotment release order for the fund disbursement.

Morales earlier said Degamo could not be dismissed from the service because his administrative liability was extinguished by virtue of the Aguinaldo Doctrine when he was reelected in 2013.

But the Ombudsman reversed its stand in its May 25 order, saying the condonation doctrine no longer applied based on a ruling by the Supreme Court on April 12.

