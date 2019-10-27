Post Abayalde PNP reshuffle affects City, NegOr, COPS

In a post-Albayalde contingeny, the Phil-ippine National Police has embarked into a possible nationwide reshuffle (if not recycling) of chiefs of police if only to start the crackdown of a possible old practice of recycling confiscated shabu allegedly perpeptuated by the so-called ninja cops.

What are ninja cops? They are policemen in the secret operation of recycling confiscated drugs to the black market by using their own network of conduits.

Do they exist here in Dumaguete city or elsewhere in the province of Negros Oriental?

“Very possible,” said one policeman who declined to be identified saying no one will ever know if during a buy bust or raid, some ninja cop might threaten the suspects and pressure them to declare only half the catch and re-sell the rest to the black market!

RESHUFFLING

In line with the current reuffling of chief of police in big capital cities including Dumagete, Two newly trained and fresh from t e oven, police officers have been appointed to the top posts of the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office and the Dumaguete City Police Station.

Per orders signed by Police Brigadier General Valeriano De Leon has designated Police Col. Julian Ceballo Entoma as Provincial Director of Negros Oriental NOPPO effective October 18, 2019 although the order itself was dated October 22, 2019.

Entoma replaces Col. Rizalito Gapas, who assumed the position as acting PD only last August 14. The turnover ceremony was held Friday at NOPPO Parade Ground in Agan-an Sibulan presided by Police Brigadier General De Leon.

In July, Gapas replaced Police Col. Raul S. Tacaca in the aftermath of several unsolved killings across Negros Oriental, including the brutal execution of four policemen in Ayungon town by alleged NPA rebels.

Meanwhile, Police Lt. Col. Wilfredo Alarcon Jr., has been appointed as Officer-In-Charge of the Dumaguete City Police Station replacing Police Lt. Col. Rayman Tolentin, who is on study leave in Camp Crame as required for his promotion.

Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo assured Alarcon of the administration;s full support in the campaign against illegal drugs, illegal gambling and other forms of criminality as directed by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Mayor Remollo also said that the city government will continue to provide fuel and other forms of assistance to the local police including the provision of additional vehicles, communication equipment and bullet proof vests to ensure quick response during emergency.