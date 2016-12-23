Power rates for December, prompt payment discount for November and unbundled rates for December

NORECO II would like to announce to the member-customer-owners (MCOs) the power rates for the month of December and the prompt payment discount for the month of November.
The following is the table of rates for the month of December:
Residential Consumers ₱8.8324
Low Voltage Consumers ₱7.9816
High Voltage Consumers ₱6.3977
Furthermore, the cooperative was the recipient of the 3.2% Prompt Payment Discount (PPD) given by Green Core Geothermal, Inc. (GCGI) to its clients who are prompt payers.
Below shows the PPD we got from GCGI:
Billing month: November
Amount of PPD from GCGI: ₱2,809,296.64
Should be pass-on generation charge per kWh: ₱4.6589
Actual pass-on generation charge per kWh: ₱4.6072
Reduction in generation charge per kWh: ₱0.0517
Reduction in generation charge per month (100 kWh use): ₱5.17
NORECO II thanks the MCOs for the continuous support.
