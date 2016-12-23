Power rates for December, prompt payment discount for November and unbundled rates for December

NORECO II would like to announce to the member-customer-owners (MCOs) the power rates for the month of December and the prompt payment discount for the month of November.

The following is the table of rates for the month of December:

Residential Consumers ₱8.8324

Low Voltage Consumers ₱7.9816

High Voltage Consumers ₱6.3977

Furthermore, the cooperative was the recipient of the 3.2% Prompt Payment Discount (PPD) given by Green Core Geothermal, Inc. (GCGI) to its clients who are prompt payers.

Below shows the PPD we got from GCGI:

Billing month: November

Amount of PPD from GCGI: ₱2,809,296.64

Should be pass-on generation charge per kWh: ₱4.6589

Actual pass-on generation charge per kWh: ₱4.6072

Reduction in generation charge per kWh: ₱0.0517

Reduction in generation charge per month (100 kWh use): ₱5.17

NORECO II thanks the MCOs for the continuous support.

