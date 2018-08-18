PPA port ticket offices

Dumaguete City has offered the use of a portion of its property near the seaport to serve as decent ticketing offices for all shipping lines having port calls at the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) facility here.

This is after Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo personally witnessed the inconvenience of travelers buying boat tickets outside the city pier.

Sources from PPA reveal that the almost half a hectare lot can be used for the construction of a passenger holding area and space for ticket booths of all shipping companies operating in Dumaguete City. (By Jennifer Tilos)