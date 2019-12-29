PRAYER OF JESUS

AND JESUS SAID

“My Father! If it is possible, let this cup of suffering be taken away from me. Yet I want your will, not mine. . . . My Father! If this cup cannot be taken away until I drink it, your will be done.” Matthew 26:39, 42

Jesus was not rebelling against his Father’s will when he asked that the cup of suffering and separation be taken away. In fact, he reaffirmed his desire to do God’s will by saying “Yet, I want your will, not mine.” Jesus’ prayer reveals to us his terrible suffering. His agony was worse than death because he paid for all sin by being separated from God. The sinless Son of God took our sins upon himself to save us from suffering and separation.