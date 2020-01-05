PRAYER OF JESUS

AND JESUS SAID

“Eli, Eli, lema sabachthani? . . . My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?” Matthew 27:46

Jesus was not questioning God, he was quoting the first line of Psalm 22 – a deep expression of the anguish he felt when he took on the sins of the world, which separated him from his Father. This was what Jesus dreaded as he prayed to God in the garden to take the cup from him. The physical agony was horrible, but even worse was the period of spiritual separation from God. Jesus suffered this double death so we would never have to experience eternal separation from God.