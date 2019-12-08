PRAYER OF JESUS

AND JESUS SAID

“O Father, Lord of heaven and earth, thank you for hiding the truth from those who think themselves so wise and clever, and for revealing it to the childlike. Yes, Father, it pleased you to do it this way!” Matthew 11:25-26

Jesus mentioned two kinds of people in his prayer: the “wise and clever” – arrogant in their own knowledge – and the “childlike” – humbly open to receive the truth of God’s Word. Are you wise in your own eyes, or do you seek the truth in childlike faith, realizing the only God holds all the answers?