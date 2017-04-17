President Duterte’s travel to Middle East

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte departed last April 10, for state visits to three Middle East countries seeking to forge deeper and more meaningful relations especially on trade and investment with the Gulf states.

In his departure speech, President Duterte said “there is much at stake in the Philippines’ relations with the Middle East.” The Chief Executive explained that the importance of reinforcing the ties of the Philippines with the Middle East cannot be overstated citing shared strategic interests and deep and abiding ties that go above and beyond the formal relationships between the said states. (From the Office of Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella)