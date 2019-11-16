Probationer nabbed w/ P1M shabu to help sick mama

A probationer who claimed to sell drugs to help buy medicine for his sick mother was caught with one million pesos worth of shabu that ended the humanitarian cause which he pursued thru illegal means.

Considered a high value target provincial level, Regi Calugcucan was nabbed in a buy bust operation at the diversion road in barangay Batinguel last night, as a result of tactical interrogations in previous arrests made by anti drug operatives of the province.

Back to jail is Regi Calugcugan, of legal age, resident of East Balabag, Valencia, also known as “Black Knight”, yielded 11 heat sealed transparent plastic sachets believed to contain shabu weighing 150 grams more or less with an estimated dangerous drugs board value of P1,020,000.00 million.

One cannot use humanitarian causes to sell illegal drugs…He claimed her mother is sick that prompted him to accept the offer for him to deliver shabu with the use of a borrowed automobile from a friend.

The joint team headed by OIC chief of police Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilfredo Alarcon Jr., disclosed that Calugcugan was monitored to have engaged back to selling drugs after coming out of jail on March 21, this year while on probation. According to Alarcon his name surfaced in previous arrests as among the recipients of big shipments of shabu in the province. Also recovered from his possession is one digital weighing scale, improvised sealer, plastic canister, buy bust money and 1,200 pesos believed to be proceeds of his nefarious activities.

Calugcugan, along with a brother and a nephew were arrested in February 23 this year following an antidrug operation in their residence in East Balaba g, availed of plea bargain and was on probation.