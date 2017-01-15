A project employee is defined under Article 280 of the Labor Code as one whose “employment has been fixed for a specific project or undertaking the completion or termination of which has been determined at the time of the engagement of the employee or where the work or services to be performed is seasonal in nature and the employment is for the duration of the season.

A project employee does not enjoy the benefits enjoyed by regular employees. After the completion of a particular project, he is not entitled to a separation pay, except when the project has not been completed during the termination of his service. He also enjoys security of tenure during the limited time of his employment. (De Ocampo v. NLRC, G.R. No. 81077, June 6, 1990)

Can a project employee acquire the status of a regular employee?

Yes, when the following concur:

1. There is a continuous rehiring of project employee even after cessation of a project; and

2. The tasks performed are vital, necessary and indispensable to the usual business or trade of the employer.

Roger Puente was hired by Filsystems, Inc., initially as an installer and eventually promoted to mobile crane operator, and was stationed at the company’s premises. Puente claimed in his complaint for illegal dismissal, that his work was continuous and without interruption for 10 years, and that he was dismissed from his employment without any cause. Filsystems on its part averred that Puente was a project employee in the company’s various projects, and that after the completion of each project, his employment was terminated, and such was reported to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Is Roger Puente a regular employee? No, Puente is a project employee. The contracts of employment of Puente attest to the fact that he was hired for specific projects. His employment was coterminous with the completion of the projects for which he had been hired. Those contracts expressly provided that his tenure of employment depended on the duration of any phase of the project or on the completion of the construction projects. Furthermore, the company regularly submitted to the labor dep’t reports of the termination of services of project workers. Such compliance with the reportorial requirement confirms that Puente was a project Employee.

The mere rehiring of Puente on a projecttoproject basis did not confer upon him regular employment status. It did not change his status as a project employee. (Filipinas PreFabricated Building Systems (FILSYSTEMS), Inc. v. Puente, G.R. No. 153832, Mar. 18, 2005)

To all employers out there having project employees, in order to avoid labor cases, you should notify your employee of the duration and scope of work at the time the latter was engaged for that project. You must dismiss the project employee every after completion of his project or phase and report to the DOLE the dismissal on account of completion of contract.