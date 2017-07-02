Prov’l jail inmates train for livelihood

In an effort to make the stay of detention prison ers productive, the Negros Oriental Detention and Rehabilitation Center (NODRC) in cooperation with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) implemented a skills training program to keep inmates busy while waiting for the outcome of their respective cases.

A total of 50 inmates have completed the 18-day skills training program for bread and pastries production. Assessment and evaluation of which were conducted yesterday.

The evaluator, Edwin Sansilan of the technical vocational training institution, rated them competent after the exam and found all of them knowledgeable of the craft. He plans to ask the provincial government to provide inmates with the necessary equipment and ingredients for baking so they will earn while under detention.

The Dumaguete Christian Technical School Inc. which is the service provider is now in the process of submitting the list of the graduates to TESDA for the possible issuance of NC-2 certification.

NODRC provincial warden Franklin Culanag stressed the skills they have acquired while under detention would be very useful when they will go back to mainstream society as a source of income. In fact, Culanag will be requesting for another set of trainees for metal welding NC 2 for funding by TESDA in line with his request for a cat walk around the perimeter of the provincial jail.

He said inmates who are enrolled in the program will do the actual welding activity for the proposed project to save on labor cost.

Culanag thanked the support of Gov. Roel Degamo for allowing the inmates to do livelihood activities inside the jail and to develop their skills while being detained.