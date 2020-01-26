PSA: seeks support for 2020 local census

INFOBYTES

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Negros Oriental is appealing for cooperation from the public once it rolls out the 2020 Census of Population and Housing (CPH) in May 2020.

Speaking in a Kapihan Forum held recently, PSA Provincial Head Engr. Ariel Fortuito announced that the CPH will start nationwide on May 4, 2020 which will involve more than 100,000 enumerators who are mostly teachers of the Department of Education (DepEd). “Manawagan mi sa mga katawhan particularly sa Negros Oriental na suportahan ang CPH. Unsaon pagsuporta sa usa katawo? Una, sa dihang naay moadto manuktok sa inyong mga panimalay at least man lang entertain-non ninyo. Tubagon sa insakto tubag ang mga pangutana ug kung mahimo hiktan ang iro (We urge the people in Negros Oriental to support the CPH. How can we show support to this? Entertain the enumerators when they go to your homes. Answer the questions correctly and if possible, keep your dogs leashed),” Fortuito said. (By Roi Lomotan)

PIA Cup returns to Dgte

By Jennifer C. Tilos

The Pinay In Action Football Cup 2020 led by Sen. Pia Cayetano came to Dumaguete City again with hundreds of female football players from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Sixteen women’s teams from across the country competed in the 5th Pinay in Action Cup at the Mariano Perdices Coliseum in a three-day competition. Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo lauded the 16 women’s teams that competed for supremacy of the 5th edition of the annual football tournament for women, one of the biggest meets in the country today.

Dgte brgys get P137M in IRA

By Jennifer C. Tilos

Three barangays in Dumaguete City with the most number of residents remain the biggest recipients of shares from the Internal Revenue Allotment (IRA) of the national government.

According to Dems Demecillo, public information officer of Dumaguete City, barangays Bagacay, Taclobo, and Batinguel will receive IRA shares at P8.7M, P8.6M, and P8.3M, respectively, for this year. Meanwhile, smaller poblacion barangays will get an average of a little over a million share of the IRA, said Demecillo.

Dgte to prepare for ‘exciting 2020’

By Jennifer C. Tilos

Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo opens the first Monday flag ceremony with encouragement and excitement to over a thousand employees to prepare the Year 2020.

The mayor urged the assembled government workers to be prepared for an exciting year full of events and implementation of various infrastructure projects that will benefit both citizens and visitors to the city. In his message, Remollo urged government workers to be prepared for an exciting year, which promises to be full of events and positive development for the city and the people.