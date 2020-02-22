PSC-Dumaguete to boost sports tourism

Philippine Sports Commissioner Ramon Fernandez holds a dialogue with Assistant City Administrator Dr. Dinno T. Depositario, Chief-of-Staff of Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo and the personnel of the City Sports and Youth Development on the various programs and activities that can be implemented in collaboration with the City government of Dumaguete.

Commissioner Fernandez will return on April 24 for a consultative meeting with all sports coordinators in Central Visayas Region to be held in the city to bare the line-up of PSC sports activities for the current year 2020 so that the Local Government Units can align their programs to complement the national undertaking.

In an interview, Commissioner Fernandez confirmed that the PSC will help Mayor Remollo in building the aqua center that will be used for the swimming competitions of the Association of Southeast Asian Schools Games (ASG) that will be hosted by Dumaguete City and province of Negros Oriental on November 2020 with a counterpart funding of P 20 million.

Also slated to be undertaken this year by the PSC and Dumaguete LGU are: PSC-HEI Partnership Children’s Games, Sailing and Boatbuilding Clinic just before the National Sailing Competition and ASG 2020 this November.

Sailing could be a potential new sports attraction in the Rizal Boulevard besides the Dragon Boat race, beach volleyball, frisbee and handball.

The Philippine Sports Commission has been a significant agency that has partnered with the administration of Mayor Remollo in promoting the sports tourism program of Dumaguete City bringing more visitors and events that has turned the city into a an emerging sports tourism hub in this part of the country.