In my years of psy chiatric practice, I have encountered healthy persons who were referred by cardiologists whom they found to be normal but kept on consulting a number of doctors in hospital because they have been experiencing a recurring “chest pains”, most specially when they have a problem.

Well, people who are suffering from nervous tension due to unresolved stress or conflicts in life frequently are victims of heart symptoms originating in their mind and not in their hearts. These anxious people usually point to their hearts and report a pain, not realizing that true heart pain does not occur exactly over the heart but usually radiates to other areas of the body. Unlike true pain, psychogenic pain is more likely to occur as physical stress. Furthermore, the pain is a constant ache, lasting for hours. Coronary pain (heart attack) builds up quickly and subsides only after a few moments. Nitroglycerine placed under the tongue will ease it by dilating the constricted coronary blood vessels that cause it.

In the nervous type or psychogenic chest pain, the patient has a background of psychological insecurity and emotional maladjustment. The initial symptoms are anxiety, shortness of breath and hyperventilation. There may be transient fainting but no shock or heart failure. The electrocardiogram (EKG) is usually normal. Pain is not usually relieved by nitroglycerine.

A FARE WARNING: The heart becomes a convenient scapegoat for those who feel they no longer can compete. They do not have the “heart” to keep fighting.

The “MALINGERER”