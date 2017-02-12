Public outcry versus water district perks

Possibly hoping that everything will soon be for gotten after an initial period of contempt and disbelief by the public, the Dumaguete City Water District top managers have opted to keep their silence amid criticisms that they are receiving close to P 15 million in salaries, wages and allowances in 2015 without showing any marked improvement in the quality of services rendered to the consumers.

City Councilors are also bristling over the repeated snub by the top officials of DCWD of invitations to appear before the legislative body and answer queries on the financial standing and alleged deteriorating service of a supposedly Government Owned and Controlled Corporation or GOCC.

For many years, consumers have been complaining of high water rates yet inadequate and unstable supply of water made worse by slow and increasingly poor service continue to plague thousands of households and commercial establishments. Periodic water interruption, including prolonged absence of water especially from 11:00PM-5:00AM have been reported daily by upset consumers continued to be ignored and swept under the rug.

Then came the 2015 COA audit report which revealed that good religious man DCWD General Manager Esperato Dicen received close to P 2.4 million in wages, allowances and bonuses making him the 3rd highest paid GM of the 460 GMs of the entire country. Meanwhile, 8 division managers received between P1.1 to P1.3 million each including the relatives of both Dicen and Board of Director Cleonico Fontelo.

Top officials of DCWD have been criticized in social media and other fora for opposing the proposal to decrease the user’s fee imposed on the consumers arguing it might bankrupt DCWD which to many smacks of hypocrisy considering they claimed and received unconscionably high salaries and other perks for allegedly too little work in 2015 alone.

-Sponsored-

Councilor Joe Kenneth Arbas even dared Dicen and his fellow managers to give up their fat wages and bonuses so that DCWD can save more and possibly provide relief to their consumers.

Councilors Manuel Arbon, Alan Cordova and Lilani Ramon has proposed an ordinance providing for a 25% cut of the user’s fee presently at P 2.00 per cubic meter for DCWD consumers and the exemption of those who use communal septic tanks and those without any.

A public hearing has been set on Monday, 2:30PM at Building 2 of the City Public Market Complex with representatives from the City Septage Management, DCWD, ordinary citizens and city Councilors are invited to attend and participate in the deliberations of the proposed ordinance. The public is enjoined to show up to be heard.