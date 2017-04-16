Push for new PDAO

Members of the Provincial Federation of Persons with Disability (PFPWDS) in Negros Oriental pushed for the creation of Persons with Disability Affairs Office (PDAO) to address problems and concerns of PWDs.

In a meeting held recently with members of PFPWDS and Provincial Council on Disability Affairs (PCDA), Assistant Provincial Administrator Attorney Froilan Pinili tackled various issues on the rights of PWDs and the need to create a PDAO, a long time request by PWDs. Pinili disclosed that Board Member Nilo Sayson already passed a resolution for the creation of PDAO on first reading and that the resolution has to go through the second and third readings, respectively.