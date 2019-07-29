QR markers to be installed

INFOBYTES

Leading to the celebration of the 500-year anniversary of Christianity in the Philippines in 2021, the Diocese of Dumaguete has partnered with a telecommunications company to set Quick Response (QR) interactive markers to make way for a digital tourism experience.

Smart Communications Visayas-Mindanao Public Affairs Head Maria Jane Paredes recently turned over the initial seven QR code markers to Bishop Julito Cortes of Diocese of Dumaguete which will be installed in parish churches. Using the QR code markers, pilgrims, tourists, and students can access accurate information and explore heritage churches and monuments using their mobile phones.

MORE INFOBYTES NEWS…

Asked PSC P46M fund for ASEAN school games

By Jennifer C. Tilos

Dumaguete City and Negros Oriental has requested a total of P46 million from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) for the upgrading of the two major sports venues in preparation the 12th Association of Southeast Asian School Games slated in November 2020.

Both the city of Dumaguete and province of Negros Oriental has asked the PSC P36 million for the upgrade of Perdices Coliseum and P 10 million for the Lorenzo G. Teves Memorial Aqua Center, all to ensure that these sports venues pass the international standards. Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo and Governor Roel Degamo reiterated their joint commitment to Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Leonor Magtolis-Briones to host the annual games participated in by the elite student athletes in the 10 member countries of ASEAN.

Anti poverty database

By Jennifer C. Tilos

The Department of Social Welfare Development (DSWD) here has established a baseline data to determine the contributory factors why some recipients of Pantawid Pamilya program still remain poor.

Pantawid Pamilya Provincial Link Asela Bella Tse said the gathering of information is very important to set up a baseline data to pinpoint the actual reasons why they are still poor or what are the causes of poverty so that appropriate interventions can be identified. The Pantawid intends to keep the poor children in school or continue schooling, however, based on records some 22, 231 children have not continued schooling or are always absent, thus, have not complied with the conditions on 85 percent required attendance in school, said Tse.

Feeding program improved

By Leandria Pagunsan

In line with the celebration of 2019 nutrition month, the Negros Oriental Provincial Agriculture Of fice (PAO) has maximized vegetable production expanding the Gulayan sa Paaralan as well as Palaisdaan program in the community.

Charito Catarata of the Provincial Agriculture Office said the impact of the school-based feeding program through the Gulayan sa Paaralan has remarkably improved the nutritional status of children and contributed in the decrease of malnutrition rate in the province from 8.6 percent to 5.6 percent. Catarata informed the Provincial Agriculture Office has distributed various kind of vegetable seeds to 860 public elementary schools and 1,400 households in Negros Oriental as well as established the palaisdaan project in 37 schools in a form of contest.