Quakes jolt Valencia; boulders block road

A series of quakes sent residents of three barangays in Valencia sleeping outside their homes as huge boulders blocked the main road network of the three geothermal barangays Puhagan, Malaunay and Caidiocan, which is home to several power plants and facilities of the Energy Development Corporation.

The town’s Chief-of- Police Major Romeo Cubo inspected at least three houses that were damaged by the tremors last November 18 at 1:32 AM that also caused the landslides.

The twin quakes with magnitudes of 3.8 and 3.9 were followed by aftershocks that the residents were forced to sleep outside of their homes fearing more landslides.

Puhagan Barangay Captain Leonarda T. Sarita said that aside from the quakes last November 18, another tremor was felt Wednesday afternoon.

Sarita placed all the members of the Barangay Risk Reduction and Management Council and rescuers on alert and in constant communication with municipal authorities.

Meanwhile, employees of the Energy Development Corporation and SONEGCO utilized some earth movers to clear the roads blocked by boulders to ensure the safety of the motorists and residents. Fortunately, there are no casualties caused by the tremors.