Quarantine all incoming pax(s)

EDITORIAL

That the first case of Corona Virus or the 2019 nCoV in the Philippines was reported in Dumaguete City after Cebu, simply indicates that this city of gentle people is indeed at the center of the country’s crossroads.

QUARANTINE therefore all incoming passengers from China, arriving at the Sibulan Airport. If Mactan airport is doing it, THE MORE WE SHOULD, with the country’s first confirmed corona virus victim landing in Dumaguete from Wuhan itself, today’s nCoV epicenter.

WE have good hospitals: the Silliman Medical Center , the Holy Child Hospital; Ace Doctors Hospital and the Provincial Hospital. We believe, this is a MUST —if only to safeguard the health of the people.

The City and Provincial leaderships must take the lead.

Why Dumaguete of all places? –of course passing by Cebu. But why in Dumaguete at all did the first case of corona virus in the Philippines land? Why did that Chinese woman affected with the virus choose Dumaguete as her destination? Obviously Cebu was just a connecting flight.

Our modest conclusion could be the following: that she knew some people in Dumaguete; that she must have read or heard something good about Dumaguete; or that she heard this is the best place to retire in the country; and that whatever it is, she had to fly from Wuhan, China, thousands of miles, just to come to Dumaguete.

Well, for one thing SARS was worse . But the social media hype was just thunderous , even the false news almost overshadowed the fact that nCoV is not as bad as the others.

But there are other factors like : the country’s pivot to China seems to have ignited the fire. The Duterte threat to boycott America made the China virus more “popular.”

And here comes the dirty Chinese pogos, the illegal gamblers of China who were allowed to go big time by Duterte in Manila…. Then the prostitution explosion out of the Pogos. All these factors gave the corona virus mania to become the popular subject of the social media.

Well, this issue cost the bad dive in the Chinese economy. Nobody wants to go to China now. In fact, Dumaguete hotels are filled up with Chinese over-staying tourists who do not want to go back to their homeland because of corona virus.