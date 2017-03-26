In support of Rabies Awareness Month celebration this March with the theme, “Rabies Iwasan, Alaga’y Pabakunahan,” the Bayawan City Veterinary Office held a free clinic and dog walk.

According to Honey Lyn Tonogbanua of the City Veterinarian Office (CVO), the activities aimed to promote rabies control and encouraged pet owners to have vaccinations for their dogs. These also raised awareness about rabies mitigation and responsible pet ownership. Tonogbanua added that the CVO organized various information campaigns on rabies for the 28 barangays in the city.

CVO records show that Bayawan City has a total of 6,900 dog population and so far there are no positive cases of rabies.

CVO registered a total of 70 dogs that participated in the walk and 48 in clinic consultations. Participants had access to free services for their dogs including castration, spay-ligation, consultation, vitamin supplementation, deworming, and anti-rabies vaccination. (with reports from Dezairie Oriendo & Cindy Mae Botones, NORSU)

