Raffy Besas, 57

When he came to Dumaguete City, he was requested by Dr. Henry P. Sojor to teach in the Negros Oriental State University. Thereafter, Rafael “Raffy” G. Besas has left a legacy during his lifetime worth emulating for. He became the Manager of the Visayas Goodwill Credit Corporation which was then his Classification of Credit and Lending when he became a member of Rotary Club of Dumaguete South (RCDS).

In Rotary Year 2007 – 2008, he was elected as President of Rotary Club of Dumaguete South and during his stint as President a lot of activities has been conducted, to name a few: Blood Letting Activity, Planting Mangrove Seedlings at Pagatban, Bayawan Negros Oriental; Lutuban Water Project, a WCS Project of RI District 2790, Japan benefit 200 Household Barangay beneficiaries; Medical, Dental and Legal Mission in Canlaon City; Career Orientation at Foundation University. Attended DISCON 2008 at Cebu International Convention Center.

Because of these activities, he received the following Awards of Recognition and Citation of the Club given by District 3860 such as Governor’s Award of Achievement, Most Outstanding Club Membership Growth, Outstanding in the Rotary Foundation in Zone 3D and Outstanding Literacy Project in Zone 3D in all of these achievements, it can be validly inferred that he has exercised his 3 T’s (Time, Talent, and Treasure). His generosity is very apparent when the Junob Church was constructed wherein he fully extended assistance not only his effort and time but financial as well, consistent with the Providential Values of our faith. He is survived by his loving wife, Erlinda “YenYen” and only son, Rabin.