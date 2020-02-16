LAW EACH WEEK

Can a woman commit the crime of rape? Yes, A woman or a man can now commit rape and both genders can be victims too. (Article 335 of the Revised Penal Code (RPC under the following circumstances:

1. When a man has sexual intercourse with a woman: (a) through force, threat or intimidation; ((b) when the victim is deprived of reason or is unconscious; ((c) through fraudulent machination or grave abuse of authority; ((d) when the victim is under 12 years of age or is demented, even if none of the above conditions are present (statutory rape).

2. When any person (a man or a woman) who, under any of the above conditions, commits an act of sexual assault through oral or anal sex or by inserting an instrument or object into the anal or genital orifice of another person.

What is rape by sexual intercourse?

There is a contact of the male penis with the woman’s vagina.

What is rape by sexual assault?

It is committed by inserting a man’s penis into another person’s mouth or anal orifice; or by inserting any instrument or object into the genital or anal orifice of another person.

What is the penalty?

The penalty varies depending on the act itself and the circumstances surrounding it.

a) Reclusion perpetua or imprisonment from 20 years and 1 day to 40 years is imposed on the offender if rape is committed through sexual intercourse, also known as “traditional rape”. (

b)Prison mayor or imprisonment from 6 years and 1 day to 12 years is imposed on the offender if rape was committed through oral or anal sex or through the use of any object or instrument that was inserted into the mouth or anal orifice of the woman or a man, also known as “object rape” this may also be elevated to reclusion temporal (imprisonment from 12 years and 1 day to 20 years) or reclusion perpetua depending on the circumstances surrounding the crime.