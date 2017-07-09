Ready for the kingdom (Mark 13:34-37)

“The coming of the Son of Man can be compared with that of a man who left home to go on a trip. He gave each of his employees instructions about the work they were to do, and he told the gatekeeper to watch for his return. So keep a sharp lookout! For you do not know when the homeowner will return – at evening, midnight, early dawn, or late daybreak. Don’t let him find you sleeping when he arrives without warning. What I say to you I say to everyone: Watch for his return!” Mark 13:34-37

How should we live while we wait for Christ’s return? (1) We are not to be misled by confusing claims or speculative interpretations of what will happen. (2) We should not be afraid to tell people about Christ, despite what they might say or do to us. (3) We must stand firm by faith and not surprised by persecution. (4) We must be morally alert, obedient to the commands for living found in God’s Word. These words were not given to promote discussions on prophetic timetables but to stimulate right living for God in a world that largely ignores him.