Be a rebel, and earn P300K by returning

If you want to earn P 300,000 with little sweat, be a rebel join an ambush where government forces are like sitting ducks. Thereafter, return to the mainstream of society and get government subsidy of P300,000, sourced out from our taxes of course!

The latest monetary offer of the government through the 79th Infantry Masaligan Battalion seems to be self-defeating as the surrender-to-get-cash program can easily be abused by deceitful enterprising individuals out to make money.

Nevertheless, the Army is calling on rebels to surrender in return to getting P 300, 000 worth of livelihood assistance in the whole Negros Island who will surrender with a high powered firearm. Only P100, 000 is offered to rebels who will surrender without a firearm.

Apparently, the provincial governments of Negros Oriental and Negros Occidental will fund the so-called livelihood assistance.

This renewed offer is in line with the government’s peace process initiative and to further address the insurgency problem in the NIR.

After some ambuscades, counter threats of all-out war that will unleash bombs to “level mountains,” the President Rodrigo Duterte is again back in “peace talks” with the exiled leaders of CPPNPA at the Netherlands with its Supreme Leader Jose Maria Sison while their foot soldier continue to operate in the countryside.

