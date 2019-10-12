Rebel lair uncovered in Himalayan NOcci.

Reconnaissance Company (31st DRC) under 62nd Infantry Battalion (62nd IB) encountered more or less 15 NPAs in Sitio Bugo, Barangay Buenavista, Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental at 5:20 AM, October 6, 2019 (Sunday).

This happened after the discovery of the NPA lair by troops of 62IB a day earlier, in a nearby Sitio Ulitao of same barangay.

The running gun battle ensued for 30 minutes after which the NPAs withdrew towards southeast direction of Sitio Balatugan of same barangay.

There were no casualties on the government side but there were at least 2 unidentified persons suspected as NPAs who were killed in action based from the revelations of the locals and bloodstains left in enemy positions.

While the soldiers were scouring the area, the following items were recovered; 45 rounds of ammunition for M16 rifle; trip wires for anti-personnel mine (IED); 1 backpack; 1 hammock; 1 poncho; medical kit; medicines; 2 NPA sweatshirts; and a wallet.

Brigadier General Benedict Arevalo, 303rd Infantry Brigade Commander said the troops as of last report were still clearing the area and conducting pursuit operations.

This is the 3rd encounter with NPA rebels in Barangay Buenavista, Himamaylan, Negros Occidental and the 15th armed clash of soldiers under 303rd Brigade for this year. (ARMY NEWS RELEASE)