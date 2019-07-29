Rebs torch Backhoe

Brgy . Captain Committed Suicide

AYUNGON – Brgy. Mabato Captain Sunny Caldera, 51, married, committed suicide last Monday afternoon July 22, 2019.

Apparently, he was in confusion for having hosted the four policemen for a meal in their house. He was charged and suspected of conniving with either the NPA or the government. Either way, he felt so much threat in his life.

According to Ayungon PNP Chief of Police PCapt. Rommel Luga the incident was discovered at about 3:00 o’clock in the afternoon in Brgy. Awaan by a certain Elmer Devero, an employee of Ayungon LGU when he saw the captain already lying while vomitting.

Devero immediately called an ambulance and brought the victim to Bindoy District Hospital.

The attending physician revealed that the victim drunk pesticide due to the container discovered which is a Karate Pesticide.

The captain was later transferred to Silliman University Medical Center and at 2:45 in the afternoon the following day Tuesday July 23, 2019. (By Neil Rio)