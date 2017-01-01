The New Year 2017 begins today! Where did the year 2016 go!?! It doesn’t seem possible that another year has passed and a new year is birthing, full of opportunities, challenges and promises.

The various media are so full of advice on how to be more healthy, how to deal with stress, how to survive the coming year in style, how to deal with life’s challenges and difficulties, etc. etc. etc. But the advice I like best is this Recipe for a Happy New Year.

Recipe for A Happy New Year

“Take twelve fine, full-grown months; see that these are thoroughly free from old memories of bitterness, rancor and hate, cleanse them completely from every clinging spite; pick off all specks of pettiness and littleness; in short, see that these months are freed from all the past—have them fresh and clean as when they first came from the great storehouse of Time.

Cut these months into thirty or thirty-one equal parts. Do not attempt to make up the whole batch at one time (so many persons spoil the entire lot this way) but prepare one day at a time.

Into each day put equal parts of faith, patience, courage, work (some people omit this ingredient and so spoil the flavor of the rest), hope, fidelity, liberality, kindness, rest (leaving this out is like leaving the oil out of the salad dressing— don’t do it), prayer, meditation, and one well-selected resolution.

Add about one teaspoonful (or more according to your taste and need) of good spirits, a dash of fun, a pinch of folly, a sprinkling of play, and a heaping cupful of good humor.

Begin each and every day by reviewing this recipe to make sure all the ingredients are present. Resolve to enjoy each bite, each moment of every day, and you will surely have a happy year.”

I add: Enjoy each day and welcome each moment with joyful anticipation. Relax and savor each experience, whether happy or not, in your life journey, knowing and trusting that God is with you each step of the way.

And be contented with your life. Long ago I formulated my understanding of contentment that has sustained and comforted me throughout the years. “Contentment is the grateful, faithful, fruitful and joyful use of whatever you have, whether little or much.”

Jun and I wish you all a joy-filled, spirit-filled, and fruitful New Year 2017. May you enjoy God’s abundant blessings as you face the challenges and opportunities to grow that He blesses you with.