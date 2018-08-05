Reclamation disclaimed only culvert installation

The city government has denied complaints that the ongoing project in the southernmost portion of the Rizal Boulevard near the Press Club is a reclamation. Those circulating false news will be held liable for negligence in their duties to disseminate accurate public information. Rather it is a construction of reinforced culvert box to serve a drainage from waste mater from the market.

In a letter to Efren Rumbaoa, Officer-in-Charge of Community Environment and Natural Resources Office, Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo clarified that the P 3.5 million project involves the construction of 72.98 linear meters of reinforced concrete box culvert—as stated — to serve as the drainage outlet coming from the treated waste water from the public market.

"Since the alleged earthwork or backfilling of the portion of the boulevard is not a reclamation, therefore not covered under DENR Administrative Order No. 2009- 07," Mayor Remollo said.

There are false news disseminators who do not care to verify what they are reporting except rely on their misplaced imaginations. People should not listen to these kind of people.

He added that "as part of the construction management and methods, temporary backfilling on portion of the boulevard has to be done to serve as temporary passageway of the equipment needed in the implementation of the project."

Furthermore, Mayor Remollo informed Rumbaoa that the city has appropriated a total of P 13.8 million to protect the shoreline from further erosion and damaging of other structures and human lives.

Finally, a bigger project totaling P 34.7 million is being proposed for the rehabilitation of Rizal Boulevard near the press club. But the project is not yet implemented since the city government is still complying with the requirements for possible funding from the national government. Mayor Remollo assures that the required permits and clearances will be secured prior to the implementation of the project.