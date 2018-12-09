Recognizing Red Cross stakeholders

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC)-Negros Oriental Chapter is one of the major sup-pliers of blood in Negros Oriental. The PRC is tasked to provide safe and quality blood through its active role in advocacy, education and promotion of voluntary blood donation, donor recruitment, retention and care, blood collection, testing, processing and blood issuance.

Since blood donation is a shared responsibility, the success of the blood services program is attributed to the consolidated efforts of PRC and our different stakeholders who untiringly support us in our mission.

To give credit where credit is due, the PRC-Negros Oriental Chapter will be holding a Stakeholders’ Recognition on 11 December 2018 at Robinson’s Place Dumaguete, Main Atrium. One of the highlights of the said activity is the Awarding Ceremony to give appreciation to our valued partners and local government units for their efforts in trying to meet the goals of the National Voluntary Blood Services Program and recognize those with program achievements for the year 2017–2018.

Through this recognition activity, the Red Cross is hoping to strengthen partnership with their current stakeholders and create public awareness that blood donation is a humanitarian act.