Reconstruction in the 1880s

It was characteristic of Padre Mariano Bernad to be a man of few words and more a man of action. Five years after assuming the pastoral care of Dumaguete, he entered this note in the Libro de Cosas Notables de Dumaguete: “In the month of March 1885 the portico of the church was finished, at no expense of the Church’s (funds) except for the (purchase of) galvanized iron roofing and tileflooring.”

The book recording notable things of the Dumaguete parish also pointed out: “The project, not at all small, of the reconstruction of the flooring of the Church (in presbyterium, center and side aisles), made of fine multi-colored tiles especially ordered from Valencia (Spain), and finally the great restoration of the (large) convento by first joining this with the church, then renovating the sala and rooms of fine wood flooring, erecting concrete posts as strong support.”

Written in that sketchy manner, here were some of the other accomplishments of Fray Mariano Bernad from 1880 to 1891. “To his credit goes … the purchase of a sufficient number of (religious) articles and sacred vestments that were absolutely necessary. At his prodding, the canopy with rich golden embroidery was designed by his own parishioners as well as the artistically rich garb of the Patroness, St. Catherine, Virgin and Martyr.”

“Under the supervision of this priest all these projects were accomplished with hardly any expense of the church’s (funds) except for the purchase of the materials,” this report went on to show. “The sewerage system using concrete pipes in all the streets of the town, including the casco (stage) of the Poblacion is due to the initiative and guidance of this priest.”

