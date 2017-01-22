Recover your money

In general, when a person issues a rubber check or a bounced check, he may be held liable for Estafa or violation of Batas Pambansa Bilang 22 (BP 22) commonly known as “The Bouncing Check Law” or both. What if the Estafa and BP22 cases were dismissed? Can the victim still recover?

This is a case wherein spouses Winston and Elenita filed a case for Estafa and BP22 against Leonora. They accused Leonora of enticing them to invest their money in Multitel Corporation with an assurance that it would earn 8% monthly interest. To get the spouses to sign an investment contract with Multitel Corporation, Leonora assured them that the bank will issue postdated checks in payment of their investments. Awaiting the checks of the corporation, Leonora issued to them a personal postdated check amounting to PhP500,000.00.

When the check of Leonora became due, the spouses cashed it. However, the bank dishonored the check because it has insufficient funds. Despite demand, Leonora failed to replace the checks with cash. Consequently, spouses Winston and Elenita filed against Leonora cases for Estafa and for violation of BP 22. Leonora was not found guilty.

Can Leonora be held liable to pay the value of the check even she was not found guilty of Estafa or violation of BP 22? Yes. Leonora can be held liable to pay the value of the check she issued to spouses Winston and Elenita.

Under the Rules of Court, if spouses Winston and Elenita want to recover the money value of the check issued by Leonora, they need not file a separate civil case, the civil claim is deemed incorporated in the criminal case. Thus, the Court may release the accused Leonora from any criminal liability, but may find her liable to pay for damages to the spouses.

The Supreme Court ruled that Leonora’s liability to pay the value of the check did not arise from the crime of Estafa because it was found that Leonora did not employ deceit in enticing the spouses to invest in Multitel Corporation. Rather, her liability to pay for the value of the check was because she acted as an accommodation party to Multitel Corporation. She, in effect, assured the spouses that if Multitel Corporation cannot pay them, she assured them of payment by issuing her personal check. Again, Leonora’s civil liability to Spouses Winston and Elenita did not arise from or was not based on the crime she was charged with, but from her assurance of payment by issuing her own personal check. (Rimado v. Spouses Aldaba, et. al., G.R. No. 203583, October 13, 2014)