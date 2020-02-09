Red cross stakeholders, galloners recognized by community

Top galloners, regular blood donors to the Red Cross by the gallons (top photo) and Red Cross office volunteers, honored top supporters and stake holders of the Philippine Red Cross with due recognition in simple rites at the Bethel Guest House last January 31, 2020.

The honorees are: Kamyar Hedayatihousmand, Benedict Raymund S. Besario, Andrew T. Barrera, John Ray E. Lucero, Paul Anthony C. Lumihoc, Martin Jake G. Pagunsan, Christopher Michael D. Riego (Blood Galloners).

Municipality of La Libertad (Gold awardee).

(Silver awardee) Bais City, Canlaon City, Larena, Siquijor, Municipality of Bacong, Qualfon Dumaguete, Municipality of Bindoy, Guihulngan City, Municipality of Vallehermoso, Liga ng mga Barangay Dumaguete City, SPi Technologies Inc.

Municipality of Sibulan, Negros Maritime College Foundation, Inc., Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers, Inc. – Negros Oriental Chapter, Municipality of Pamplona, Energy Development Corporation, Municipality of Amlan, Vallacar Transit Inc. Dumaguete Branch, Municipality of Basay

Central Azucarera de Bais, Inc., International Care Ministries Philippines Inc., Municipality of Maria, Siquijor, Palawan Pawnshop, College of Criminal Justice Education NORSU Bajumpandan Campus, COSCA Criminology, Cang’s Inc. Shopping Complex, Bais City Parole & Probation Office

Municipality of San Jose, Our Mother of Perpetual Help Parish Redemptorist Church, Negros Oriental Provincial Hospital, Silliman University ROTC, Barangay Cadawinonan, Dumaguete City

Government Service Insurance System Dumaguete, Renaissance Youth Leaders Forum, Dating Daan, HUI Discover Travel, Department of Foreign Affairs Consular Office Dumaguete, Dumaguete City, DCCCO Multipurpose Cooperative, Municipality of Enrique Villanueva, Siquijor, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints–Tanjay City, Mercury Drug, Plaza Maria Luisa Suites Inn, Inapoy Community Primary Hospital, Mabinay, Bethel Guest House, Philippine Ports Authority, M Lhuillier Financial Services, Word of Life, Philippine Reachwell Distribution Corporation, HEAVEN, Oriental Negros Emergency Rescue Foundation, Inc., Silliman University Institute of Clinical Laboratory Sciences and Silliman University Church.