Regional NIR Palaro reels off here

The 2nd regional games for Negros Island reels off this weekend at the Perdices Sports oval.Next year, Dumaguete and Negros Oriental will be the host of the Palarong Pambansa next to Antique this year.

Adolf P. Aguilar, General Events Coordinator of the NIRAA, announced that all schedules of the activities is placed at the website: www.depednir.com. “Officiating officials and committee members that will mark the entire games is already at 12,000. It is a Palarong Pambansa standard because ganito ka dami ang ating participants in the games.” Aguilar stated.

Events to be played in the Palarong NIR are the following: Archery, Arnis, Athletics Badminton, Baseball, Basketball, Billiards, Boxing, Chess, Football, Futsal, Gymnastics, Sepak Takraws, Softball, Swimming, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Tennis, Volleyball, Wresting and Wushu. These are regular events. There are also demo sports. Demo sports include: aero-gymnastics, dance sports and pencak silat.

The overall championship will be determined based on the Olympic medal system – meaning number of gold medals won will determine overall champion.The 2nd NIR Regional games reels off the day after the opening rites.

The total number of our athletes and coaches and chaperones that are part of the official participants of the game is around 6,889 plus include the committee members, food committees, security committee in every delegation, then including the officials. All in all there will be around 12,000 people in Dumaguete for the NIRAA meet.

Friday Feb 24 was the opening ceremony. It started with a kickoff parade around the city from Quezon Park that ended to the Mariano Perdices Stadium and then the opening ceremony at 5 in the afternoon. There are 16 divisions participating in this year’s regional meet. (REPORTER: SANTIA ONNYCHA URSABIA)