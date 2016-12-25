Regulate pyro trade

The City Government is regulating the sale of pyrotechnics this Christmas season short of banning it in compliance to a directive from the President. Mayor Remollo rules that all phyrotechniques will be displayed at the Cimafranca vacant subdivision lots in Daro fronting the ACE Doctors Hospital. The city wants to seek a lowfinancing group to free the vendors from 5/6 usurers.

Local Bureau of Fire officials are appealing to Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Antonio B. Remollo to strictly impose laws and regulations pertaining to the sale and distribution of firecrackers and pyrotechnic devises to protect the health and safety of the residents.

City Fire Marshall Insp. Mary Joy Candelaria met separately with the firecrackers vendors and told them that contrary to the past they can no longer put up stalls around the city hall or at Bag-ong Dalan in Taclobo considering that these areas are densely populated.

The Department of Interior and Local Government has reminded all mayors to designate an appropriate display center or firecracker or pyrotechnic zone and to cooperate with the Bureau of Fire Protection and Philippine National Police in the conduct of joint inspection and confiscation of prohibited firecrackers.

Remollo agreed with Insp. Candelaria that firecrackers vendors must be relocated to Barangay Daro near the Filipino-Chinese Fire Station considering it is a 5-hectare lot with more than enough parking space for customers to avoid traffic jam.

Except for the relocated vendors, no other sellers of firecrackers will be allowed outside of the designated area in Barangay Daro and City’s Task Force has been instructed to apprehend those selling outside of the authorized area particularly in the downtown area and public market.

The DILG has directed authorities to confiscate the following firecrackers: atomic bomb, trianggulo, super lolo, giant whistle bomb and other types of more more than .2 grams or more than 1/3 teaspoon in explosive content; oversized; those that fuse burn within 3 to 6 seconds, imported finish products and firecrackers with mixture of phosphorous or sulphur with that of chlorate and polyvinyl pipe “boga”.