From the Presidential Communications Operations Office

President Rodrigo Duterte urged Filipinos to remain vigilant amid terror attacks in Mindanao.

“As fellow Mindanaoans, I ask for your continued vigilance as we express essential measure for the safety of our people and for the restoration of public order in communities affected by terrorism,” President Duterte said in his speech during the 50th founding anniversary of the Agusandel Norte province held at University of Cabadbaran.