Remollo, 3 dads back from Taiwan summit

Mayor Felipe Antonio “Ipe” Remollo and three other City Councilors are back from their overseas trip to attend the 2017 Smart City Mayor’s Summit held in Taipei, Taiwan from February 21 to 22.

The stated purpose of the summit is “to connect the cities with innovation, open citizen participation and the active collaboration with countries and region of the world so that more cities can realize the dream of smart life.”

Close to 200 mayors from around the globe attended the event and Mayor Remollo was the lone Filipino Local-Chief-Executive who was invited as a resource speaker.

Councilors Karissa Tolentino, Micheal Bandal and Joe Kenneth Arbas joined the trip at no expense to the government since it was sponsored by the hosts.

Vice-Mayor Franklin Esmena and other Councilors asked by Mayor Remollo to join the trip but were unable to come due to prior commitments.

The Smart City Mayors Summit tackled and shared the best and innovative practices on how to turn cities safer, cleaner, competitive, energy efficient and resilient to calamities. The City Councilors are expected to utilize the knowledge gathered from the summit in their advocacies and proposed legislations.

Mayor Remollo renewed his commitment to pursue innovative and modern means to create smart solutions by engaging the civic society for sustainable development and to ensure a better life for his constituents.

After hearing him speak, Mayor Remollo was asked to extend their stay but he declined since he must lead the opening and conclusion of the 2017 Palarong NIR, who as host will be primarily responsible of the security of the games participated by almost 12, 000 athletes and officials from 16 school divisions.

Nevertheless, he is inclined to accept an invitation to speak before the academe in Singapore.