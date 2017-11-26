Remollo willing to work with new police chief

DUMAGUETE CITY – Unless the law has been changed, the prerogative to appoint a new police chief belongs to the Local Chief Executive of any given city or municipality.

Although the City Government questions the manner by which, Supt. Jonathan Pineda was chosen as the new police chief, nevertheless, Mayor Felipe Antonio B. Remollo remains committed to work with the people as his priority and the newly assumed official for the common good.

Mayor Remollo also underscores the fact that he is not questioning Pineda’s sincerity or competence since the officer was actually his first choice for the top job as chief enforcer of the capital city, but he was pre empted in announcing it with Pineda’s assumption.

ASSURANCE

For his part, Pineda has assured the city that he will find the means to solve the latest rash of shootings in the past three weeks. He has also presented his security plan for the Batang Pinoy Visayas Leg with more than 3, 000 athletes coming from 50 LGUs competing in 18 events.

The City Council and Mayor Remollo were surprised to learn of the relief of Supt. Jovito Atanacio as COP at a time when the city is hosting major events such as the University Games, Southeast Asian Beach Handball, Batang Pinoy Visayas Leg and the upcoming charter day celebrations.

Upon receiving the names of the officers who are supposed to replace Atanacio, Mayor Remollo wrote a letter to extend his stay until after the fiesta celebrations to ensure smooth execution of the security plans that were made weeks earlier.

City Councilors even lauded the strides and efforts of Atanacio to minimize and prevent the commission of crimes as reflected in the statics when incidents were cut by almost 50% due to aggressive and consistent operations.

